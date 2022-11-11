COP27: Antonio Guterres apologises after reading wrong speech
The United Nations Secretary General sparked a few moments of laughter at COP27 when he started to read from the wrong speech.
His staff quickly brought him the correct papers and he explained he was meeting a group of young delegates later in the day and that the speech was for that event.
