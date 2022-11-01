Thousands of New Yorkers flocked to flaunt their most extravagant costumes at the Village Halloween Parade.

Floats, performance artists and giant puppets all made their way through the streets of downtown Manhattan for the 49th annual parade.

This year's theme was ''freedom'' and saw people dressed in disco-wear and fairy and teddy bear costumes.

Video edited by Lou Newton

