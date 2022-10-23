'I saved for 30 years to see the Titanic'

For 110 years, the Titanic has sat at the bottom of the North Atlantic, and seen only by a handful of researchers and explorers.

Since she was a child, Renata Rojas has longed to see the wreck of the famous ocean liner, which sank on its maiden voyage in 1912.

However, some travellers are now paying up to $250,000 to see it.

For the first time, the BBC follows some of these 'citizen scientists' who have paid for one of the scheduled dives by American company Oceangate.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.