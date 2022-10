BBC Wales' main news programme is celebrating 60 years since it was first broadcast.

Since then it has covered all the biggest stories in Wales, including the Aberfan disaster in the 1960s, the miners' strikes in the 70s and 80s, the birth of the Welsh assembly (now Senedd) in the 1990s, and the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Happy birthday / Penblwydd hapus Wales Today!