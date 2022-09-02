Gun jams as it's pointed at Argentina's vice-president

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was out greeting supporters when a handgun was pointed at her face.

The gunman's weapon jammed and the country's president has reported that the firearm was loaded with five bullets.

Police have said that the man, which local media identified as a 35-year-old Brazilian, was subsequently taken into custody.

