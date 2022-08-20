At least 16 people have died after a bus crashed into emergency workers and journalists attending to an earlier incident.

The workers had been sent to the scene near the city of Gaziantep, where three vehicles had crashed, Anadolu news agency reported.

Fuat Oktay, Turkey's Vice President said the emergency workers and journalists had "lost their lives in the line of duty".

Separately, a similar incident occurred 250km (150 miles) away in Mardin, where a truck hit a crowd of people, also killing 16 people and reportedly hitting emergency workers.

Read more: Bus and truck ram rescuers in separate crashes