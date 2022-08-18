Whales surprise two paddleboarders in Argentina

Two Argentinian paddleboarders were surprised to see whales swimming next to them in the coastal town of Monte Hermoso.

The pair can be seen paddling next to a whale and at one point they said they were surrounded by 12 of the animals.

During the video one paddleboarder is knocked off of their board by a whale fin but they both said the experience gave them an immense feeling of joy.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.