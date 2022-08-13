Video footage shows the moments after the Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage at an event in New York state.

New York State Police say 24-year-old suspect Hadi Matar, from Fairview, New Jersey, ran on to the stage and attacked Mr Rushdie and an interviewer at an event at the Chautauqua Institution.

Salman Rushdie was stabbed at least once in the neck, and at least once in the abdomen, authorities said.

The author has suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, which was published in 1988.

