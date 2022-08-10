French freediver breaks deep dive world record

A French freediver broke the deepest dive world record as he descended to a depth of 120m (393ft) in bi-fins.

Arnaud Jerald took 3 minutes and 34 seconds to complete the dive, during the annual Vertical Blue competition in the Bahamas.

It's the seventh time the 26-year-old has broken the world record in his career.

