Police bodycam footage shows a woman's dramatic rescue from a car surrounded by flash flooding in Arizona.

The rescue took place on Thursday after heavy rain had been pounding Arizona earlier last week.

The woman - Sue Teder - said her 11-week-old puppy Claire was on her lap as she phoned the police for help.

By the time the rescuers found her, the water had pushed her car up against a guardrail and she was in danger of being washed away.