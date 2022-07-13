Tear gas fired as Sri Lanka protesters storm PM's office

Police have fired tear gas as protesters stormed the prime minister's office in Colombo, amid Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in decades.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country - while the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed acting president, according to the parliament's speaker.

