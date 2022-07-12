Wildfires break out across parts of Portugal

Portugal has requested emergency EU assistance as wildfires have broken out across parts of the country.

Thousands of firefighters have been tackling the blazes, with high temperatures set to intensify in the coming days.

So far no serious injuries have been recorded, and several villages have been evacuated as a precaution.

