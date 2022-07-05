Rescuers try to save stranded cargo ship near Sydney

Tug boat and helicopter teams have been deployed to rescue 21 crew members who are stranded on their cargo ship, off the coast of Australia.

The vessel got into trouble after it lost power and risked being swept ashore to the nearby cliffs of Sydney.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was dispatched and attempted to hoist the cargo ship's crew to safety but they were unable to do so.

Two tug boats have been able to help and have steered the ship back out to sea, where the rescue effort continues.

