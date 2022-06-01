Biden meets BTS to tackle US anti-Asian hate

They're already the world's best-selling boy band, and now they're making waves in the political world.

South-Korean superstars BTS met US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss ways to tackle anti-Asian hate.

Crimes targeting East Asians have risen dramatically in the US amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

