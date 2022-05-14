Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra have ended their Eurovision Song Contest final performance by asking the audience to help Ukrainian forces in besieged Mariupol.

One of the folk-rap band asked the audience in Turin: "We ask of all of you please help Ukraine Mariupol.

"Help Azovstal right now."

It comes as Ukrainian defenders are holed up at the Azovstal steelworks in besieged Mariupol as Russian forces bombard it.