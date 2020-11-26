Diego Maradona's football shirt worn during his infamous "Hand of God" goal in the 1986 World Cup has always been legendary.

But it wasn't the shirt he planned to wear for the match against England.

On the day it will be sold for millions, two football enthusiasts explain why this old football shirt is so special.

Christian Allen, from the National Football Museum, and Doug Bierton, co-founder of Classic Football Shirts speak to BBC Breakfast.