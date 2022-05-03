Iraq has been engulfed by a dust storm that have become increasingly common in the country. Dozens were hospitalised with respiratory problems and flights have been grounded because of poor visibility at in Baghdad, Najaf and Erbil. Experts say the storms could become more frequent due to drought and declining rainfall.

