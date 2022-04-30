Daughter of IS victim: 'I will never forgive'

British aid worker David Haines was beheaded by Islamic State group militants in Syria in 2014.

Facing her father's killers in a US court on Friday, Bethany Haines read her impact statement.

She spoke with the BBC about mourning her father and the search for his body.

"I will never forgive them," Ms Haines said.

Alexanda Kotey was sentenced to life in prison on all eight counts today.

Reporter: Nomia Iqbal

Producer: Alison Hunter

Filmed and edited by: Ian Druce and Man Sum Lai

