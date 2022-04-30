Rescue efforts underway after China building collapse
Eighteen people remain trapped under rubble following a building collapse in China. Rescue efforts are continuing after the incident which occurred on Friday in the city of Changsha, in China's Hunan Province. Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked for a full investigation into the collapse.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.