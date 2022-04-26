A statue which once represented friendship between Ukraine and Russia has been brought down in Kyiv.

The huge statue in the centre of the Ukrainian capital was ordered to be removed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, who said "Russia destroyed the normal life of millions of Ukrainians and destroyed the peace in Europe."

Crowds of people gathered to watch as the monument was dismantled, with some of them cheering the moment the job was completed.