One of the last Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol has been speaking to the BBC from a besieged steelworks that is the last part of the city not under Russian control.

Svyatoslav Palamar, from the controversial Azov regiment, said the plant was largely destroyed above ground and civilians were trapped under collapsed buildings.

The Azov regiment was originally a far-right neo-Nazi group that was later incorporated into Ukraine's National Guard.

Its fighters - along with a Marine brigade, border guards and police officers - are the last Ukrainian defenders left in the city.