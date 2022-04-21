Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron have come to blows over the far-right leader's policy to ban the wearing of the headscarf in public. The pair went head-to-head in a TV debate, four days before France votes on its next president. Le Pen argued women had to be liberated while Mr Macron said it would lead to "civil war".

