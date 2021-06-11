Prince Harry: I'm making sure the Queen is protected

Prince Harry says the Queen was "on great form" when he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of the Sussex visited her recently.

Speaking in an interview with NBC's Today show, the Duke of Sussex expressed how he is looking out for his 95-year-old grandmother, saying: "I'm making sure that she's protected and got the right people around her".

The duke also used the interview in The Hague, in the Netherlands, to describe the United States as his home "for the time being" where he has been "welcomed with open arms".

The full interview will air on NBC News’ TODAY Wednesday, April 20.