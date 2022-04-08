Sri Lanka fuel crisis: Only God can help us now

Sri Lankans are facing fuel and food shortages, and steep price rises as the country is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in living memory. Millions are having to endure daily power cuts and queue for hours to get basics like cooking gas and diesel.

Our South Asia Correspondent Rajini Vaidyanathan met one family in the southern city of Tangalle.

Produced by Shalu Yadav, Danny Bull and Mohammed Zaufaran

