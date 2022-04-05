Lebanon's economic crash leaves prisoners forgotten with little medical care
Since late 2019, Lebanon has been suffering a severe economic crisis, including a massive currency depreciation as well as shortages of fuel, medicines and electricity.
The Lebanese currency has lost 90% of its value, which means salaries cannot buy basic goods like food or sanitary items, while widespread power outages are common due to fuel shortages. Prisons are overcrowded and their inmates have no access to medical care, unless they can pay for it privately.