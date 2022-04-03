Police in Sri Lanka have used tear gas and water cannon on protesters in the city of Kandy, after demonstrators defied a nationwide curfew.

The protesters were mostly students who are angry with their government's handling of the country's economy.

The island nation faces rising prices, shortages of essentials and rolling power cuts.

