A little joy for Jewish children's home refugees

In Israel, some 90 Ukrainian children have been dressing up for the joyful Jewish holiday of Purim. They came on one of the first flights bringing refugees to the country earlier this month.

The refugees all come from a children’s home in northern Ukraine. Some are orphans but most come from vulnerable backgrounds and have left relatives in Ukraine.

Ukraine has a large Jewish community. It has been suggested that more than 200,000 Ukrainians who are Jewish or have Jewish family ties are eligible for citizenship in Israel. Purim is a holiday that celebrates historic escape from danger for Jews in the time of the Persian Empire.

