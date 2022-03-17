Ukraine: The troops holding the front line as Russia pounds Kharkiv
"They're chickens," say the Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv, of the Russia attackers they have so far held at bay,
Ukraine's second city, in the north-east, has been under almost daily bombardment. Suburban gardens have become battlefields.
From a crater where six soldiers had lost their lives, to a residential area as Russian rockets fell, the BBC's Quentin Sommerville and cameraman Darren Conway followed Ukrainian forces as they fought to defend the city.