Honduran authorities burn eight tonnes of cocaine

Authorities in Honduras have burnt more than eight tonnes of cocaine that has been seized in various operations in the country since 2020.

Xiomara Castro, from the left-wing Libre Party, was sworn in as the president of Honduras in early 2022. She has promised to tackle the powerful drug trafficking gangs in the country.

Her predecessor, former president Juan Orlando Hernandez, is in prison for alleged ties to drug traffickers.

A former chief of the Honduran National Police is also facing drug trafficking charges in the US. He is accused of helping ship drugs on behalf of the former Honduran president.