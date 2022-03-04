The Interim BBC News director has explained the decision to suspend journalists' work in Russia, in response to a new law threatening to jail anyone Russia deems to have spread false information on its armed forces.

Jonathan Munro said the corporation have a responsibility to audiences to report on the story in Ukraine, but also have a responsibility for staff's safety in the Moscow bureau.

He added that BBC News in Russian will still be produced from outside the country, and that he hoped this would be a temporary step.