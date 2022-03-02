Ukraine: 'How much longer until this is over?'

Buildings were on fire and cars were destroyed after shelling in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk.

The rebel-held city, in the Donbas region of Ukraine, was shelled on Monday.

Several districts of the city were partially without power after explosions, Russian state agency RIA Novosti reported.

Residents were visibly upset and one asked, "How much longer until this is over?"

