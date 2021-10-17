The women at the forefront of Sudan’s protests

Sudan has seen weeks of large pro-democracy protests against a military coup that ousted the civilian transitional government last October.

More than 80 people have been killed in rallies, with many of them dying from gunshot wounds, medical groups say.

Sudanese security forces have repeatedly denied using live ammunition against peaceful protesters.

Sudan’s women, who played a major role during the uprising of 2019 that toppled president Omar Al-Bashir, are again at the forefront of the demonstrations.

Some have paid a heavy price, including Sita el-Nufur, who has become an icon for the protesters.

Video by Mohanad Hashim and Efrem Gebreab