Jens Stoltenberg has told a press conference there aren't "any signs of de-escalation on the ground" and no withdrawals of Russian troops or equipment on the Ukraine border.

The Nato secretary general said it was not too late for Russia to "step back from the brink of conflict" but added the situation could become "the new normal in Europe".

