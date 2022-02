Tennis star Novak Djokovic has said he does not consider himself to be above the rules when it comes to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The 34-year-old spoke to the BBC's Amol Rajan a month after he was detained in Australia in a row over his vaccination status.

