Missing girl reunited with rescuer decades later

Back in 1968, toddler Kathy Wrethman went missing in Australia but amazingly was found by a group of teenagers.

As part of a BBC investigation for the Fairy Meadow Podcast, correspondent Jon Kay spoke with Kathy about what she remembers and reunited her with one of the men that found her.

Watch Kathy's emotional story.

Correspondent: Jon Kay - Filmed/edited: Andy Alcroft

