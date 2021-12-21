Malaysia hit by the worst floods in decades

Malaysia has been hit by some of the worst flooding to hit the country in decades.

Over the weekend torrential rain battered the country and caused severe flooding in eight states, partially submerging some towns and villages.

It is believed at least 14 people have died as a result of the floods and tens of thousands have been evacuated from their homes.

The Malaysian Military are running search and rescue operations by boats and delivering supplies to people who are still trapped in their homes.

The situation could get worse as the Meteorological Department predicted more heavy rainfall and storms in the coming days, which could lead to more flooding.