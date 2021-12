Houses have been buried by hot ash after a volcano erupted in Indonesia on Saturday.

Mount Semeru on the island of Java engulfed villages, submerging vehicles and leaving glimpses of rooftops behind.

Fourteen people are known to have died and dozens were injured, authorities said.

Watch the BBC's Valdya Baraputri, surrounded by buried buildings, describe just some of the devastation caused.

