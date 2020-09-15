Protesters in Calais call for migrant protection

A small protest and vigil took place at Calais port, with members from organisations calling for the protection of migrants taking part.

One banner read: "30 years of announcements, of inhuman and degrading treatment."

Human rights groups have long been calling on France and the UK to do more to protect the lives of migrants and refugees.

The group laid candles at the port, as a mark of respect for the migrants who drowned in the Channel after their boat sank.