Footage shows SUV driving into Wisconsin parade

Five people have been killed and more than 40 injured after a car ploughed into a parade in the US state of Wisconsin, police say.

Footage shows a red SUV driving through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha, west of Milwaukee, at around 16:40 local time (22:40 GMT) on Sunday.

Police chief Dan Thompson said it hit dozens of people, including children.

One person is in custody.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.