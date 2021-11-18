Across Eastern Europe - from Belarus to the Balkans - people fleeing conflict and poverty are trying to seek asylum in the EU.

Since 2018 tens of thousands of migrants have passed through Bosnia on their way west. Most are single men but there are also families attempting to cross forests and rivers to enter the EU.

Akram and Zahra want to cross the border into the EU with their two-year-old daughter. The Afghan couple say it will be their 40th attempt to get from Bosnia into Croatia to seek asylum, as police on the other side of the river have illegally pushed them back.

BBC correspondent Fergal Keane accompanied them as they set out from a makeshift camp.

Filmed and edited by David McIlveen. Produced by Zeynep Erdim, Orsi Szoboszlay and Paola Lucchesi.

