The UN's top climate official says naming coal as a large source of global emissions at COP26 is a "huge step forward", despite a last minute change of wording that has been seen as weakening the final agreement.

India and China asked for a crucial last minute change, calling for the "phase down" not the "phase out" of coal power.

Patricia Espinosa told the BBC's Andrew Marr that reducing coal use has to be balanced with the resulting social consequences.