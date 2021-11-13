A deal aimed at staving off dangerous climate change has been struck at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

A commitment to phase out coal that was included in earlier negotiation drafts led to a dramatic finish after India led opposition to it.

John Kerry, the US envoy for climate, has said it was always unlikely that the summit in Glasgow would result in a decision that "was somehow going to end the crisis".

