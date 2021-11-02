Bill Gates told COP26 that his metric for climate progress is the "extra cost" on what it costs to be green.

The co-founder of Microsoft said that although progress had been made when it came to green technology around energy sources, transport and building, he believes prices need to come down to further innovation.

Mr Gates has previously said an important part of achieving net zero would be ensuring that green innovations don't cost more than alternatives, so that it's accessible to all nations.