US President Joe Biden has said the COP26 climate change summit is an "incredible opportunity" for world leaders to work together to tackle climate change.

Speaking at the opening of the summit, he said the US has experienced the problems brought by climate change in recent years and all countries will face similar challenges if world leaders don't "seize" the moment.

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.