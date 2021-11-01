French President Emmanuel Macron has told reporters Australia's PM Scott Morrison lied to him about a scrapped submarine deal.

He was asked whether he thought Scott Morrison had been untruthful, Mr Macron replied: "I don't think, I know."

Mr Morrison has denied that he was dishonest.

The pair met at the G20 summit in Rome for the first time since Australia cancelled a $37bn (£27bn) deal to build 12 submarines, choosing instead to negotiate the so-called Aukus defence pact with the US and UK.