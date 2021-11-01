UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told world leaders "we are digging our own graves" at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

In a passionate speech, he also said climate policies and plans should be evaluated and leaders held to account every year not every five.

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.