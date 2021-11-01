Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has delivered a stark warning on the effects of a rise in global temperature on countries like hers at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Ms Mottley encouraged other countries to commit to fighting climate change, saying that a two degree rise in temperature would be a "death sentence" for island nations, due to rising sea levels and more extreme weather.

Asking for urgent action, she said "we can work with whoever is ready to go, because the train is ready to leave."

More on climate summit:

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.