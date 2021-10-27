Charlize Theron: 'We must share Covid vaccines'

There are growing calls for member nations of the World Trade Organisation to come to an agreement on a Covid vaccine patent waiver.

Access to vaccines remains a challenge for many African countries, with hundreds of millions there yet to receive even the first jab.

Actress Charlize Theron has joined social justice organisation, Ford Foundation, calling for a waiver agreement to be reached soon.

The BBC's Pumza Fihlani has been speaking to her.

