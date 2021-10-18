Greta Thunberg sings Rick Astley hit at climate concert

Greta Thunberg sings Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" to launch series of climate concerts.

The Swedish climate activist took to the stage in Stockholm along with Fridays for Future's Andreas Magnusson to perform the hit song.

Ms Thunberg has previously taken part in the internet phenomenon 'rick-rolling' by tweeting out what she said was a link to a new speech, but actually linked to the music video for the song.

The event was the first in a series of 19 global concerts called Climate Live 2021, which aim to raise awareness and put pressure on world leaders ahead of COP26, the global climate conference taking part in Glasgow in November.

