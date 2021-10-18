Greta Thunberg sings Rick Astley at climate concert

Greta Thunberg launched a global series of concerts highlighting climate change on Saturday, by singing Rick Astley's "Never Going To Give You Up".

The Swedish climate activist took to the stage in Stockholm along with Fridays for Future's Andreas Magnusson to perform the hit song.

Ms Thunberg has previously taken part in the internet phenomenon 'rick-rolling' by tweeting out what she said was a link to a new speech, but actually linked to the music video for the song.

The event was the first in a series of 19 global concerts which aim to raise awareness and put pressure on world leaders ahead of COP26, the global climate conference taking part in Glasgow in November.